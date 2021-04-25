BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Tribute Sam Cooke on “Bring It On Home To Me”

Standout vocalists PJ Morton, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Kenyon Dixon come together with guitarist Charlie Bereal to a beautiful tribute to Sam Cooke on “Bring It On Home To Me”.

The tribute was additionally inspired by Cooke’s character in the recently released movie “One Night in Miami”. The quartet take that inspiration to the visual for the song which you can watch here as well.

The song was originally recorded as a duet between frequent collaborators PJ Morton & BJ the Chicago Kid, before they eventually added Dixon and Bereal.