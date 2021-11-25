Blackground Records 2.0 Singer Autumn Marini Releases Debut Single “Drive” (Stream)

Autumn Marini has released her new single “Drive” which is produced by Damon Thomas (Of The Underdogs). The song is a breezy fun record that takes us back to the sounds of the 2000’s. The new single is the first offering from Autumn’s debut album “Caution”.

Autumn Marini is currently signed to Blackground Records 2.0 which is of course run by Barry Hankerson . Aside from being the late Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry helped introduce the world to staples in R&B today such as Tank, JoJo and Timbaland as they were all initially signed to Barry’s label.