Bobby Brown Partners Up With A&E Network For Two New Projects

The legendary Bobby Brown will be sharing his life story with viewers very soon as the New Edition member has partnered up with A&E network for two projects.

The first project will be “Biography: Bobby Brown”. The documentary will bring fans into Bobby’s past as it will highlight and discuss the ups and downs of being an R&B superstar. Some events that will be touched on include the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.

The second project will be a 12-episode series called “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”. The project will bring everyone up to date as people will be able to see Bobby Brown today and his evolution as a man and artist. The TV series will focus on on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.

“Biography: Bobby Brown” two-night event airs Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8pm ET/PT. “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT starting June 7. You can expect exclusive interviews from the likes of Babyface, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, and Bobby’s New Edition bandmates.