Bradd Marquis Releases New Single “O U”

Check out the brand new single from Bradd Marquis called “O U”. This is the first single from his upcoming EP called “I Choose You”.

Marquis uses the song to reminisce on the first time him and his wife met, made love, and the immediacy of their connection.

With the “I Choose You” EP, Marquis is looking to deliver exactly what R&B Lovers have been missing.

The EP will continue to build the Bradd Marquis legacy as a man unafraid to sing about the beauty of love, marriage, and commitment as one man who knows.