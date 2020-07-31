Brandy Releases New Album “B7” (Stream)

Legendary R&B singer Brandy is back with her new album “B7”. The project is her seventh studio album and her first as an independent artist.

The album, which is executive produced by herself and DJ Camper, is her first album in 8 years. The project has the previously released “Baby Mama”, “Rather Be” and the Grammy nominated record duet with Daniel Caesar “Love Again”.

Check out our latest interview with Brandy where she talked about the creative process of this album and what inspired her this time around.