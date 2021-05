Brandy Shares Disney Princess Anthem “Starting Now”

R&B legend Brandy shares her contribution to the Disney Ultimate Princess celebration with the new song “Starting Now”.

The song is a part of Disney’s year long celebration of it’s timeless princesses and draws inspiration from each of their qualities.

It was fitting for Brandy to be tapped to contribute to the celebration since she originally served as Cinderlla in The Wonderful World of Disney, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.