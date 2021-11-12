Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Release New Album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” (Stream)

Silk Sonic, which comprises of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has released their much anticipate debut album “An Evening With Silk Sonic”. The joint album brings out the best in both Bruno and Anderson as they blend their own individual styles with some of the nostalgic sounds from 1970’s R&B.

The project contains the lead single “Leave The Door Open” as well as the previously released songs “Skate” and “Smokin Out The Window”. The new album also has features from Thundercat as well as the legendary Bootsy Collins who provides commentary throughout the entire album.

The brand new album is also co-produced by GRAMMY award winning producer D’Mile. We spoke to him about his creative process with Bruno and Anderson in the studio when they were creating this album: