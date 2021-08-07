Bryan-Michael Cox Remembers Work on Usher’s “8701” 20 Years Later (Exclusive)

As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Usher’s classic third album “8701”, it was only right that we spoke to GRAMMY award winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox about his contributions on there.

B-Cox co-produced five of the songs on “8701” with Jermaine Dupri including the number one hit single “U Got It Bad”.

Find out about the evolution of their relationship from the song “How Much” with Mariah Carey and Usher to working on this classic album. Bryan-Michael Cox also breaks down the creation of “U Got It Bad” from a songwriting and production standpoint.

Along with celebrating “8701”, Bryan-Michael Cox also gave us some information on Usher’s upcoming album which is set to come out later this year: