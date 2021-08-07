Bryan-Michael Cox Remembers Work on Usher’s “8701” 20 Years Later (Exclusive)

As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Usher’s classic third album “8701”, it was only right that we spoke to GRAMMY award winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox about his contributions on there.
B-Cox co-produced five of the songs on “8701” with Jermaine Dupri including the number one hit single “U Got It Bad”.
Find out about the evolution of their relationship from the song “How Much” with Mariah Carey and Usher to working on this classic album. Bryan-Michael Cox also breaks down the creation of “U Got It Bad” from a songwriting and production standpoint.
Along with celebrating “8701”, Bryan-Michael Cox also gave us some information on Usher’s upcoming album which is set to come out later this year:
It’s coming. At the end of the day, I feel like now the pressure is on. I think we have to press the gas a little bit. I feel like people are asking for this music. They put out the Lil Jon and Ludacris record “SexBeat”. From my perspective, the album is close to being finished. We’re at the end of it unless somebody comes with something ridiculous. I feel like we’re at the end of it. It’s a great album and I feel like Usher fans are going to get what they’ve been asking for and talking about. We had a good time making the project. It’s good because our synergy is good and I’m excited about the music. I feel like this album is going to be a phenomenal Usher album. Usher is aware of what people want, so this particular album is very deliberate about giving people what they’re asking for.