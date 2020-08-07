Canjelae Releases “Cave Covers” EP with Appearances from Kevin Ross & Jacob Latimore

Bermudian singer Canjelae has just released her debut EP called “Cave Covers”.

The project features the angelic vocals of the singer and includes collaborations with Kevin Ross and Jacob Latimore, the latter of who appears on the EP’s first single “Overtime”.

“Cave Covers” has a nostalgic feel as Canjelae sings original songs as well as timeless classics.

The project is available now on all online formats.

Canjelae “Cave Covers” EP Tracklist

Cyanide

DripDemeanor

Overtime feat. Jacob Latimore

Easy Love

Everybody Here Wants You feat. Kevin Ross

Brokenhearted

Someone Else

Body Ain’t Me

Turn Your Lights Down Low

By Your Side