Chaka Khan Returns With New Single “Woman Like Me”

Legendary singer Chaka Khan is back with a brand new single called “Woman Like Me”.

The iconic artist has become known for delivering the world female empowerment songs over the years. She new delivers yet another female anthem with “Woman Like Me”.

The song releases via the SRG-ILS Group/UMG label imprint. “WOMAN LIKE ME” was written by Gregg Pagani, Francesca Richard, and Jeffrey Anderson and produced by Gregg Pagani. Chaka adds about her partnership with the label:

“I am very proud to be with The SRG/ILS Group, a company that is run by a real musician who understands the needs of artists that have been overlooked for years.”

Chaka is currently wrapping up production of new music that is both contemporary and every bit classic Chaka Khan. Stay tuned.

Photography by Seth Neblett