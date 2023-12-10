Charlie Wilson Releases New Single “Superman”

Legendary R&B icon Charlie Wilson returns with the release of his brand new single “Superman”.

“Superman” is a personal record for Charlie as it reflects his life journey and the transformative power of love and support. After facing challenging times following the fame of his iconic band, The Gap Band, Charlie found himself homeless and battling addiction on the streets of Hollywood Blvd. It was during this difficult period that he met his future wife at a rehab facility. Her unwavering love and support became his source of strength, enabling him to overcome his demons, achieve sobriety, and make a triumphant return to his career, transforming him into a “Superman.”

He adds about the song:

“This song is truly personal for me as it reflects on the love I have for my wife and the turning point that reshaped my entire life. After The Gap Band’s success, I struggled with homelessness and addiction. I entered rehab, meeting my future wife, a counselor at the facility. She put the cape on my back and we’ve been rollin’ ever since (28 years). This song is also for all women, their strength, love and support is appreciated more than they know.”

Now celebrating 28 years of marriage and sobriety, Charlie Wilson’s “Superman” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love to heal and transform lives.

In honor of his tremendous and outstanding career achievements, Charlie Wilson will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in early 2024 as part of the esteemed 2023 class.