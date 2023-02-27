Chloe Bailey Releases Chris Brown Collaboration “How Does It Feel”

Chloe Bailey has linked up with R&B superstar Chris Brown for the new single “How Does It Feel”. The song will appear on Chloe’s highly anticipated debut album “In Pieces” which is set to come out March 31st on Beyonce’s label imprint Parkwood.

The song “How Does It Feel” is produced by Hitmaka and Cardiak and also features as sample of Dionne Warwick’s song “You’re Gonna Need Me”. Younger R&B fans will notice the sample as Usher and Just Blaze also used it on the song “Throwback”.

Chloe announced recently that her album will not feature any of her previously released singles aside from this song along with “Pray It Away” which she released earlier this year.