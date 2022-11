R&B sensation Chloe has linked up with rapper Latto for her brand new single “For The Night”.

The song comes with an accompanying visual that was co-directed by Chloe herself. The video gives fans a look at a day in the life of Chloe including footage from her recent iHeart Radio festival performance.

“For The Night” follows the release of previous single “Surprise,” which Chlöe produced and wrote with Scott Storch.