Chris Brown Returns With New Single “Iffy” (Stream)

Chris Brown is back with his new single “Iffy”. The song is the perfect party anthem to kick off 2022 and also serves as the lead single off his tenth studio album “Breezy” which is set to come out later this year.

There hasn’t been a lot of information on Chris’ upcoming album yet, but he did mention that it will not be a double album like his last two albums “Indigo” and “Heartbreak On A Full Moon”. Both of those projects contained more than 30 songs each and clocked in at well over two hours.

Stay tuned for more Breezy as the new era is coming!