Ciara Releases New Single “Wassup” Featuring Busta Rhymes

R&B superstar Ciara has just released her new single “Wassup” featuring rapper Busta Rhymes via her own label Beauty Marks Entertainment.

The song was written by Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Courtlin Jabrae, and produced by J.R. Rotem. The energetic record taps into Ciara’s ATL roots with a current day Y2K sound. She adds about the song:

“’Wassup’ is a fun flex record. It started with a play on words on what we would say when I came up in ATL. “What’s up, what’s happenin?” It’s somewhat of a Y2K moment. I’m tapping into my ATL roots! It’s a song that’s meant for you to have the ultimate fun. Busta ‘slaughtered’ the track with his classic, undeniable, and unstoppable flow. He brought pure edge and the perfect energy to the record to take it all the way to a special place!”

The duo have also been together on the road this Summer on the “Out Of This World” tour headlined by Missy Elliott.

Additionally, Ciara recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. In celebration, she released a limited edition hot pink colored vinyl, which includes the original album and two bonus tracks, “Crazy” and “Represent Me”.

“Wassup” marks the second new single from Ciara this year, following the anthemic club banger “Run It Up” ft. BossMan Dlow, released last month. The two tracks mark Ciara’s first new releases since her 2023 EP “Ci Ci”.