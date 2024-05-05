Coco Jones Releases New Single “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

R&B sensation Coco Jones makes her return with the release of the new single “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”.

The song is her first offering of 2024 and chronicles the vicious pattern of heartbreak— trying to get over someone and endlessly being pulled back in.

Co-written by Coco, “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” was produced by Cardiak and Kelvin “Wu10” Wooten. The song samples Lenny Williams’ 1978 soul ballad “Cause I Love You.” Coco adds about the song:

“It’s the impossible mission to move on from this chapter, from this person, from this cycle.”

The new single sets the stage for the release of her anxiously new full-length album, coming soon.