Coco Jones Releases New Single “Sweep It Up”

R&B superstar Coco Jones has just released her much anticipated new single “Sweet It Up” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

This is the follow up to previously released single “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” which came out earlier this year. Both singles will appear on her anxiously-awaited upcoming album, coming soon. Coco adds about the song:

“I am so excited to give the world an uptempo R&B bop… I’ve been waiting on this for awhile”.

“Sweep It Up” was written by Courtney Jones, Lazaro Camejo, & Leon Thomas and produced by London On Da Track, Ray Keys, Jeremy “J Dot” Jones, & Cash Money AP.

Photo Credit: Cindy Romero