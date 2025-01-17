Craig David Releases New Single “SOS” + Announces “Commitment” Tour

Check out the brand new single from Craig David called “SOS”. The song features Craig’s distinctive vocals and R&B soul while reflecting on themes of love and relationships.

He adds about the song:

‘There’s a time in life when you come to a point of realization that all of the playing it safe, being cautious & guarded around opening our hearts up to love, doesn’t work. Even if we have been hurt before. SOS is all about that moment of feeling vulnerable, yet ready & open to taking a risk, a leap of faith to let someone know you are finally ready to let love in, however scary it may feel.’

Craig will kick off his Commitment UK arena tour in February 2025, with special guest Lemar. Starting in Leeds’ First Direct Arena on 2nd February, the 11-date tour will see Craig perform his eclectic and much-loved discography to fans across the UK, culminating at London’s iconic The O2 Arena on 20th February.

COMMITMENT TOUR 2025:

FEBRUARY

SUN 2ND – Leeds, First Direct Arena

TUES 4TH – Glasgow, Armadillo

WEDS 5TH – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

FRI 7TH – Milton Keynes, Marshall Arena

SAT 8TH – Brighton, Brighton Centre

TUES 11TH – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

WEDS 12TH – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

FRI 14TH – Manchester, Coop Live

SAT 15TH – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

TUES 18TH – Bournemouth, International Centre

THURS 20TH – London, The O2