Craig David Talks New Single “In Your Hands” + Current State of R&B (Exclusive Interview)

In our interview with the legendary Craig David, we reflect on his incredible 24-year journey in the music industry, from his breakout days to the release of his latest single, In Your Hands. Craig shares insights into how his sound has evolved, his deep love for R&B, and his admiration for today’s standout artists in the genre. He also gives us an exciting preview of his upcoming European tour, promising fans unforgettable performances. Catch the full interview on our YouTube channel to hear Craig David’s thoughts on his career, the genre he loves, and what’s next in his musical journey