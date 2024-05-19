Dajah Dorn Releases Video For Latest Single “Twice On Sunday”

Emerging R&B songstress Dajah Dorn has just released the visual for her recent single “Twice On Sunday”.

The song comes via Vinyl Crown Recordings and was the video was directed by directed by Saint Cassius and Tahiry Bah.

If this is your first introduction to Dajah Dorn, she hails from the north side of Jacksonville, Florida, and enters the world of R&B weaving together her diverse musical influences and personal experiences to create a sound that is uniquely hers.

She adds about the song:

“A question I get a lot about Twice On Sunday is, “Girl, who are you singing about?” And I’m always like “I don’t know, I haven’t met him yet! Honestly, when I wrote Twice on Sunday I wasn’t in the best emotional space regarding relationships, but I don’t want to write “men are trash” songs. That’s not a narrative I want to keep creating in my reality, so I was like I’m about to manifest what I want in a partner and how I want to be loved with this song. At some point in your life you have to realize your worth and choose yourself first. This song reminds me to focus on loving myself while staying open to being loved by the right person when the moment is right. I’m a lover girl, I still believe in love.”

This release follows Dajah’s debut single “I Don’t Want You” released in June 2023.

Stay tuned for much more from Dajah Dorn as she continues to evolve as an artist and looks to leave an indelible mark on the musical landscape.