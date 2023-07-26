Dante Bowe Talks New Album, Transition To R&B, Gospel Roots (Interview)

Grammy Award-winning artist, Dante Bowe is tapping into R&B. Bowe recently released his self-titled album that marks his introduction into the R&B genre, while still maintaining his Christian/Gospel roots. We spoke with Dante Bowe about his inspiration, the process behind his new video for “Wind Me Up”, and what’s in store for the future.
0:00- Intro
0.30-New Album
1:15-Background
2:50-Transitioning to R&B genre
5:05- Wind Me Up Video
7:25- Handling Criticism
9:04- Breaking All My Rules with Vic Mensa
11:05- Potential Artist Collabs?
12:15- Trouble
12:57- Album Production
13:45- What’s Next?