Dante Bowe Talks New Album, Transition To R&B, Gospel Roots (Interview)

Grammy Award-winning artist, Dante Bowe is tapping into R&B. Bowe recently released his self-titled album that marks his introduction into the R&B genre, while still maintaining his Christian/Gospel roots. We spoke with Dante Bowe about his inspiration, the process behind his new video for “Wind Me Up”, and what’s in store for the future.

0:00- Intro

0.30-New Album

1:15-Background

2:50-Transitioning to R&B genre

5:05- Wind Me Up Video

7:25- Handling Criticism

9:04- Breaking All My Rules with Vic Mensa

11:05- Potential Artist Collabs?

12:15- Trouble

12:57- Album Production

13:45- What’s Next?