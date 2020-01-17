Darkchild Protege Jac Ross Releases Powerful Single “It’s Ok To Be Black”

Legendary producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins introduces us to his latest artist Jac Ross through his impactful single “It’s Ok to be Black”. The Florida native pours out from his soul through the inspirational anthem during a time when so much change is needed. The song is meant to celebrate struggle and perseverance.

Jac Ross delivers a warm, melodic upbuilding song that calls out prejudice, even speaking of some of his own struggles.

You can describe the eclectic sound of Jac Ross as a brilliant fusion of soul, funk alongside gritty synthesizing R&B melodies. He is quickly building a reputation for his ability to connect to listeners through his songs.

His movement is gaining such momentum that recently Jac was handpicked by Ms. Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, to open the Urban One Honors television special.

Stay tuned for much more from one of R&B’s most promising voices in 2020!