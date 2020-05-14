Darrell “Delite” Allamby Interview

We recently had a chance to catch up with superstar producer Darrell “Delite” Allamby for an interview on Instagram Live.

During our conversation, we first touched on his work with John John of Silk. The pair are currently working on creating John John’s debut solo album.

Delite of course has plenty of history with Silk and worked with them throughout his career. We specifically touched on his work on the “Tonight” album as well as Silk’s latest album “Quiet Storm”.

We took it back to the origins to hear the story of Delite’s first placement as a producer. He then filled us in on his production process and what goes into creating hit songs.

The producer reflected back on working on some of his biggest hits including “My Body” for LSG, “What’s It Gonna Be” for Janet Jackson & Busta Rhymes, and “Crazy” for K-Ci & JoJo. He also talked about working on Tamar Braxton’s debut album, and working with Gerald LeVert, Bobby V., Link, and more.

We wrapped up the interview by talking about some songs he’s been working on lately. Watch what he had to say in the video above.