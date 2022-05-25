Davion Farris Releases Major Label Debut EP “Moved”

Singer/songwriter Davion Farris has just released his major label debut EP “Moved”, via Hillman Grad Records/Def Jam Recordings. He has also premiered the visual for the EP’s lead single “Tunnel Vision”, which you can view below.

Farris adds about the EP:

“I want my fans to feel seen, heard, and understood. I want them to know that a strong black man can be vulnerable and that vulnerability helps make him whole.”

Davison Farris has been an in demand songwriter for many years now, penning hits for the likes of Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Tyrese, Trey Songz, SiR, Ginuwine, and more. The release of the new project gives him the spotlight to shine on his own.