Day26 Releases New Album “Day Ones” (Stream)

With a release that comes as a bit of a surprise, R&B group Day26 makes its return with the brand new album “Day Ones”.

This is the third album overall from the group, and their first since “Forever In A Day” released in 2009. The release comes as the group are celebrating their 17 year anniversary since they first formed.

Featured on the album are all five original group members: Robert Curry, Willie Taylor, Michael “Big Mike” McCluney, Qwanell “Que” Mosley, & Brian Angel. Each of the group members has released solo music over the years, and the group has experienced a hiatus here and there, but they are back as one.

The group had also previously released the EP’s “The Return” in 2014, and “A New Day” in 2018.