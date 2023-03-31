Def Jam Introduces Their Latest Signee Liyah Katana With Her Single “Str8”

Check out 19-year-old Toronto-born R&B singer and songwriter Liyah Katana who just happens to be the latest singing to Def Jam Recordings in partnership with Nycesound/ARTium Records.

Her new single is called “Str8” and it channels the sultry spirit of R&B with a fresh twist courtesy of Liyah’s show-stopping vocal range and singular sonic sensibility.

In the accompanying visual, she decamps to a stylish modern lakeside retreat. With candles lit, she overlooks the water joined by a violinist as she processes the aftermath of a breakup and, ultimately, moves on with her head held high.

The song is the first offering from her upcoming debut EP “8”.

Liyah has a wide range of inspirations from Whitney Houston and Brandy to Kendrick Lamar. Her music caught the attention of Nycesound Production Founder Terry “T-Nyce” Opoku and inked a deal with the label.

In 2021, she gained traction with the “Forevaliyah” EP, piling up millions of streams.