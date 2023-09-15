Diddy Returns With “The Love Album: Off The Grid”

Diddy is back with his first solo official album since the 2006 project “Press Play”. The new album “The Love Album: Off The Grid” is considered a highly anticipated release for R&B albums after Puff made a bold statement last year that R&B was dead. His claim caused a huge uproar on social media, but he assured R&B fans that he would bring R&B back with his new music which is released under his brand new label imprint Love.

The new album is 23 songs and contains a plethora of R&B artists from the 90’s (Mary J. Blige, Babyface, K-Ci Hailey) and the current generation (H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Jazmine Sullivan). The album also features the reunion of Dirty-Money “Deliver Me” on the song The project also features production from Stevie J, Mario Winans along with new producers such as D’Mile and many more.