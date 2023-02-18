Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D’Mile

There is perhaps no producer right now who is more on fire than D’Mile. He takes things to even greater heights with the announcement that Disney Music Group and Andscape form a global deal with Good Company Records, a new record label created by Oscar and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter D’Mile, accomplished Music Executive Natalie Prospere and Grammy-winning mixing and audio engineer, John Kercy.

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others. D’Mile is the first songwriter in history to win back-to-back Grammys for the prestigious Song of The Year category for H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” in 2021 and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” in 2022.

D’Mile recently won the BMI Songwriter of the Year award and received the highly coveted Producer of the Year Grammy nomination for 2023.

D’Mile, Natalie Prospere, and John Kercy add:

“We are so excited to partner with Disney/Andscape on our label, Good Company. Disney is a place where we believe all of our creative ideas can come to life and we are looking forward to where this partnership takes us!”

Stay tuned for great things to come from this new venture.