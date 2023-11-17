Ebony Riley Releases New Single “Get Along Better”

Emerging R&B sensation Ebony Riley has just released her latest single “Get Along Better”. The song is a cover of the Drake & Ty Dolla $ign single from the “Certified Lover Boy” album.

Riley’s version of the song finds the singer discovering her man’s infidelity, taking control, and getting her “lick back.” The Interscrope artist also released a visual for the song which was directed by Jamar Harding.

“Get Along Better” comes four months after the release of the music video for “Cry” which captures the singer highlighting mental health awareness and self-care while reflecting on her own personal journey. Since the release of her debut EP ebony, Riley has been making a name for herself with a string of video releases and several live appearances.

Riley is looking to capitalize on her success in 2023 with new music she’s been working on and gearing up to release in 2024.