Elijah Blake Releases New Single “Ghostbuster”

Grammy award winning R&B sensation Elijah Blake returns with the brand new single called “Ghostbuster” via MNRK Music Group. The song takes listeners on a haunting journey and blends classic R&B sounds with contemporary innovation.

“Ghostbuster” was produced by Elijah and Rell The SB. The song is a first taste of his new studio album which is set to release in June 2024.

Also releasing is an accompanying music video which is an atmospheric, cinematic experience reminiscent of “Interview with a Vampire.” Directed by Sean Alexander, the video follows Elijah Blake as he navigates the hauntings of his past. Elijah’s seductive presence illustrates the bittersweet lyrics of the track. He adds about the visual:

“With ‘Ghostbuster,’ I wanted to create a sonic and visual journey that transcends boundaries, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in a hauntingly beautiful experience. It’s a blend of my musical roots with a modern twist, and I’m thrilled to share this artistic expression with the world.”

Elijah Blake is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on his upcoming project which promises to showcase his artistic versatility and further elevate his status as a trailblazing artist.