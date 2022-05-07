Ella Mai Releases New Album “Heart On My Sleeve” (Stream)

R&B star Ella Mai returns with her long awaited sophomore album “Heart On My Sleeve”.

The album features guest appearances from Latto, Lucky Daye and Roddy Rich, as well as production from Mustard, Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, D’Mile, and more.

“Heart On My Sleeve” showcases a more vulnerable side to the singer, giving a side of herself fans have been waiting years to hear. She adds:

“Heart On My Sleeve really depicts my life in real time. he album takes you on a love rollercoaster through the affairs of the heart, ups and downs of a relationship and all the complexities that are the grey areas in between.”

This is the follow up to her standout self titled debut album which released in 2018.