Ella Mai Releases New Song “Leave You Alone”

R&B singer Ella Mai has released the new song “Leave You Alone”. The bouncy single,which is produced by Mustard as well as Harmony Samuels, features a interpolation of Jodeci’s “Feenin” in the chorus.

Ella is currently preparing for the release of her sophomore album “Heart On My Sleeve”. She announced on her social media recently that the new project will come out May 6th.

The new album will feature “Leave You Alone” as well as the previously released “Not Another Love Song” and “DFMU”. You can see the whole tracklist here:

Heart on My Sleeve Tracklist

1. “Trying”

2. “Not Another Love Song”

3. “Didn’t Say” feat. Latto

4. “Break My Heart”

5. “Fallen Angel”

6. “How” feat. Roddy Ricch

7. “Pieces”

8. “DFMU”

9. “Hide”

10. “Power of a Woman”

11. “A Mess” feat. Lucky Daye

12. “Feels Like”

13. “Leave You Alone”

14. “Sink or Swim”

15. “Fading Out”