Eric Bellinger Releases New Album “It’ll All Make Sense Later” (Stream)

R&B sensation eric Bellinger has just released his anticipated new album “It’ll All Make Sense Later” via All Wins Ent/FTS Global Management.

The album was crafted in Cape Town, South Africa and inspired by Africa’s rich sounds. It includes a bold fusion of R&B, Afrobeats, and Amapiano.

Included on the album are featuresd collaborations with some of Africa’s biggest stars. The project includes Ghanaian R&B/Afro-Fusion singer Gyakie, as well as Nigerian acts: GRAMMY® Award-winner Burna Boy, Reekado Banks, Oxlade, Tempoe and Taves. He adds:

“I traveled to South Africa to create this album and it was one of my greatest experiences in making music. This album is a form of liberation for me. I see it as a Faith Walk—believing that what God has waiting for me on the other side is far greater than what presents itself in the present moment. It’s given me the confidence to move forward, trusting fully in the vision, knowing It’ll All Make Sense Later. I hope this album will inspire my fans.”

This album sets the tone for this exciting new era in Eric’s music. He also plans to hit the road on tour in support of It’ll All Make Sense Later next year. His full-scale North American headline tour begins on January 31 in Seattle, WA, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes with a homecoming on March 8 in Los Angeles, CA and final date on March 22 in Honolulu, HI.