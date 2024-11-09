Eric Bellinger Releases New Single “Feelings Never Die”

Eric Bellinger opens up like never before on the new single “Feelings Never Die”.

The new song arrives ahead of Bellinger’s upcoming album “It’ll All Make Sense Later” which is set to release on November 22nd.

Bellinger adds about the new single:

“I wanted to tap in below the surface level on this one. A lot of my music is based around Love because I’m so deep in it, but I wanted to make a song about being heartbroken and still not giving up. To show people what it looks, sounds and feels like to fight for love.”

The upcoming album was inspired by an eye opening trip that he took to South Africa, and his subsequent immersion in Afrobeats stylings. He adds:

“I’ve always stayed pretty true to R&B in the past whether it be slow or uptempo/club or bedroom vibes lol. But with this project I felt the need to dance. To celebrate. To be triumphant. Each project I’ve always challenged myself to see what I could do next and the first place my heart chose to go was Afro!”

Eric will hit the road on tour in support of It’ll All Make Sense Later next year. His full-scale North American headline tour begins on January 31 in Seattle, WA, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes with a homecoming on March 8 in Los Angeles, CA and final date on March 22 in Honolulu, HI.