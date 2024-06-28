Eric Benét Releases New Single “Something We Can Make Love To” Featuring Tamar Braxton

Legendary singer Eric Benét makes his much anticipated return with the brand new single “Something We Can Make Love To” featuring Tamar Braxton.

The new song was produced by Laney Stewart and features smooth and passionate vocals from both singers set to an intimate and romantic mood.

To coincide with the release of the new single, the Michael Rainin directed video is also out now. Benét adds about the release:

“I’ve been friends with Tamar for quite a while and after years of running into each other saying ‘we got to get into the studio’ it finally happened- and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the result. I’m so honored that my single off my new album is not only with an incredible vocalist; but with a good friend.”

The single comes ahead of Benét’s EP and album “Duets”, which will be released later this year through his company, JBR Creative Group. This will be his first new album in nearly eight years, since he released his self titled project in 2016.