Eric Roberson Releases Live Performance Video For Latest Single “Just Don’t Hold It In”

Indie Soul legend Eric Roberson has just released the visual for his latest single “Just Don’t Hold It In”.

The simplistic video was filmed with Eric in a field surrounded by just a microphone, boombox and a laptop, letting his vocals shine.

The song was written and produced by Eric Roberson. He adds about creating it:

“This song is a true example of freely expressing yourself without worry of judgment, expectation, assumption or ego. What I heard in my head fulfilled me. As I played the instruments I felt rewarded. I felt purpose as the song poured out of me. What it does from here is left in the hands and hearts of the listener. As far as the music video to “Just Don’t Hold It In”, I wanted to keep it simple, in hopes that the words would be the focal point. Pure passion, principles, poetry and the nature of creativity.”

This is the third single in a series of song releases he’s putting out every month through the rest of 2023.

Roberson is currently on his “Chasing a Feeling” Winter Tour.