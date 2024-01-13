Eric Roberson Releases New Single “Here For You”

Eric Roberson returns with the release of the brand new song called “Here For You”.

The veteran singer/songwriter has been releasing new songs for his fans each month, and that effort continues with the soulful new track. Roberson adds about the song:

“This was inspired by the fact that everything already exists. Nothing is new, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be authentic to us. Love is not new. The words ‘I love you’ have been said a trillion times. Yet, if our hearts are in the right place, those words can feel like they’ve never been said before. So it’s more about realizing what is authentically ‘Here For You.'”

On February 14th, Roberson will kick-off his 30th Anniversary Tour at The Kennedy Center with an Evening Of Love.