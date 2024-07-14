Eric Roberson Releases New Single “Mask”

Check out the brand new single from veteran singer/songwriter Eric Roberson called “Mask”.

The beautifully-written song serves as a continuation of Eric Roberson’s mission to release a new piece of work either every month and or every other month, in an effort to keep inspiring music afficionados around the world.

“Mask” was written by Eric Roberson, Daniel Crawford and Jairus “JMo” Mozee and produced by Eric Roberson, Brett “B Dubb” Baker and Zachariah “SlimKat78” McGant. Roberson adds:

“This was probably my hardest song to write and record this year. Even though I didn’t feel it was my story, I dove deep into the character. I cried throughout the entire process. I hope it connects with someone who needs it.”

Being that July is BIPOC Mental Health Month, Eric Roberson partnered with the African American Male Wellness Agency for their “Real Men Real Talk” initiative. In an effort to help maximize the song’s reach and impact, promoting vulnerability and healing in our community. BIPOC Mental Health Month was created to bring awareness to the unique mental health challenges of historically disenfranchised and oppressed racial and ethnic groups in the United States.

The new song is the latest installment of Eric Roberson cycle of continuously releasing new music for his fans. This is the follow up to previous singles he’s released through the months.