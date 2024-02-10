Eric Roberson Releases New Single “You”

Check out the brand new single from Eric Roberson called “You”.

The song was written by Eric Roberson and Brett “Bdubb” Baker and produced by Brett “Bdubb” Baker. Eric shares about the song:

“The song “You” has a hidden inspiration. The main focus is about finding someone who completes the missing parts about you. You can love anyone, but it feels different when you love the person truly meant for you. Now the fun part is, this song is part of a story I am writing. The story is about a world renown poet, who is so infatuated with the art of words, it interferes with his love life. In this story, the song “You” is actually a love story to the letter “u”. Listen again and let me know what you think.”

Eric has continuously released new music over the the past months just for his fans. This month’s installments joins previously released songs “Here For You”, “Things Meant For Me”, “I Apologize”, and “Just Don’t Hold It In.”

This month, Eric Roberson kicks-off his “30th Anniversary Tour”.