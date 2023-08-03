Eric Roberson Releases Video For Latest Single “Things Meant For Me”

Eric Roberson has just released the visual for his latest single “Things Meant For Me”.

The song was written and produced by Eric Roberson and Brett “B Dubb” Baker. Upon its release last month, Roberson stated:

“This song captures the thoughts I have shared and practiced for years. I truly believe we find songs more than we create them. So my goal is to stay away of the life nudges. And as I prepare to release a song a month for the rest of the year, I wanted to start with this song.”

Steven Jon directed the video, who added:

“We wanted the video for the song to naturally come together like the song did. The location took our breath away, so we decided to shoot there. We wanted to showcase a land of discovery. How it doesn’t always have to be a struggle. Sometimes it is about recognizing what is there. I hope the room, the song, the video and inspiration behind it all, moves others to take the time to find what’s there for them.”

For the remainder of 2023, Eric Roberson will continue to wet the palates of fans and music lovers abroad, as he prepares to release a new song every month.