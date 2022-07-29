Erykah Badu Announces “The Digging Crystals in Badubotron” Tour

The legendary Erykah Badu has just announced her upcoming “The Digging Crystals in Badubotron” Tour across America.

Select stops along the tour will include DJ sets from Badu performing under her moniker DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown. The complete itinerary of tour dates is listed below.

The Digging Crystals in Badubotron Tour Dates with * slated to include a DJ set by DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown

7/30 Napa Valley, California* (Blue Note Jazz Festival)

8/5 Brooklyn, New York (BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!)

8/7 Columbia, Maryland (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

8/12 Dallas, Texas

9/2 Dallas, Texas (TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival)

9/10 St. Louis, Missouri (Music at the Intersection Festival)

9/11 Highland Park, Illinois (Ravinia Festival)