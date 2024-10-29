Event Recap: One MusicFest 2024 in Atlanta

This weekend, Atlanta’s Central Park hosted the 15th OneMusicFest. The festival delivered an unforgettable experience, gathering music lovers from all over to celebrate a star-studded lineup and a community-centered atmosphere.

The lineup included some very notable names in R&B, each delivering sets that had the crowd singing lyrics word for word. Performances by Jai’len Josey, Fridayy, Lloyd, Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, Keri Hilson, Kenya Vaun, and Ari Lennox reminded everyone why R&B continues to be a genre that not only moves people deeply from nostalgia, but also how it transforms and grows with newness. Victoria Monet brought her viral choreography, Ari Lennox shined with her powerful vocals, and Jill Scott’s magnetic stage presence is always a pleasure.

Adding to the festival’s charm were a variety of food vendors offering delicious options to fuel the crowd after all the walking. From Atlanta staples to unique international flavors, there was something for every taste—Island Noodles, in particular, was a delicious blend of noodles and vegetables with a savory teriyaki flavor!

The festival, sponsored by P&G, also featured activations from popular brands like Bevel, Mielle Organics, and Charmin. Festival-goers were able to check out products, score samples, and enjoy pop-up experiences.

The weekend truly captured the spirit of today’s music scene, providing the perfect backdrop for great music, amazing food, and brand interactions that connected with fans. Between sets, smiles were everywhere, as friends, family, and fellow music lovers came together to enjoy each performance and embrace the festival vibes.

We had the chance to speak with Lloyd and Keri Hilson during the festival, and we’re excited to share those exclusive interviews with you soon. Keep an eye out—they’re coming soon! Until then, be sure to check out the recap on our Instagram and follow for more event recaps and artist interviews.