Event Recap: So So R&B Experience Presented by Jermaine Dupri

This past Saturday, October 12th, Atlanta witnessed a celebration of R&B like never before at the inaugural So So R&B Experience presented by Jermaine Dupri. Held at Wolf Creek Amphitheater, this event set the tone for what will hopefully be a yearly staple in the Atlanta music scene, showcasing the undeniable influence of R&B and the genius behind it all—Jermaine Dupri.

During the Ladies Love R&B set, hosted by the legendary Bryan Michael Cox and Keith Thomas, the crowd was graced with back to back R&B hits, including those produced by B.Cox. For those unfamiliar, Bryan Michael Cox and Keith Thomas host an R&B party every Wednesday in Atlanta, and their deep connection to the genre brought an extra layer of authenticity to the evening. Jack Freeman brought his vocals to the stage and performed a few songs from his album “NINA” executive produced by B. Cox but the fans erupted with excitement when Day 26 made a surprise appearance, performing their fan-favorite hits including “Since You’ve Been Gone”.

Kicking off the night, Vedo took the stage, warming the crowd with his smooth vocals and heartfelt performance. Next up was Eric Bellinger, who brought his charismatic stage presence and hits both his and the ones he’s penned for others. The energy stayed high when DVSN brought their sultry, atmospheric sound, delivering a performance that literally brought the ladies out of their seats. Rounding out the night was none other than Muni Long, who performed tracks from her new album “Revenge” and of course her viral hit “Made For Me” produced by Jermaine Dupri and B.Cox.

As if the evening wasn’t already historic, the city of South Fulton officially proclaimed October 12th as Jermaine Dupri Day—a well-deserved honor for someone who has significantly contributed to the culture and music scene both in Atlanta and beyond. It was a fitting tribute to JD, whose influence in the R&B genre is undeniable, and the night truly reflected his dedication to keeping R&B alive and thriving.

No doubt, the event wouldn’t have been complete without Jermaine Dupri’s own set—a journey through his legendary catalog of R&B- from Usher to Jaggeed Edge to Mariah Carey- to hits that reminded everyone why he’s such a force in the music industry. JD’s segment was nothing short of iconic, and the energy in the amphitheater was unmatched as the audience vibed to hits they’ve grown up with and loved for the past 30+ years..

Though this was the first-ever So So R&B Experience, we hope it becomes an annual event. The way it brought R&B to the forefront, spotlighting incredible talent and celebrating a genre that often doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, was remarkable. From start to finish, the night was a testament to the power of R&B music and Jermaine Dupri’s relentless passion for the craft.

Here’s to hoping we’ll see many more So So R&B Experiences in the future—because if this year’s event was any indication, R&B is here to stay, and JD will continue to be at the center of it all.