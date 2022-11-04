Faith Evans Featured On New Single “Angel” From The Late Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep

The legacy of late rapper Prodigy from the legendary group Mobb Deep continues to live on through his music. His estate have just released a new song called “Angel” which features Faith Evans who is also featured prominently in the video.

The song is featured on the recently released second installment of the trilogy The Hegelian Dialectic, “The Book Of Heroine.” Faith says about the collaboration:

“Prodigy was one of my favorite Hip Hop artists. More than that, he was a really cool dude. It was my pleasure to be on “Angel” for his “Book of Heroine” album.

The third and final installment of the trilogy, The Book Of The Dead will be released sometimes in 2023, following a new album by Mobb Deep, which is currently in the works. The Book Of Heroine, which dropped on September 29, is available on all major streaming platforms.