Fantasia Teams Up With Brother Ricco For New Single “Let’s Dance”

Check out the brand new video from Fantasia and her brother Ricco for their new single “Let’s Dance”! The visual dropped today just in time for her birthday.

Fantasia added about the song:

Man, what an amazing experience it was talking about Let’s Dance at our company retreat in October of 2022 and here we are, a year later with a completed record with my big bro, Ricco Barrino. The making of the video was a long day but nothing less than amazing. We had good energy, on great grounds at Tyler Perry Studios, on Juneteenth!! We had phenomenal talent on set including Rickey Smiley, Jazze Pha, Lil Duval, ShaySlay and the pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho (Eyyyyyyyiiiippppp). When I heard the song, I immediately told Ricco, we must do something with this. It’s that feel good song anyone will want to listen too. I see this being played at all the house parties, family reunions, etc. LET’S DANCE!!