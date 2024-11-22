FLO Releases Debut Album “Access All Areas” (Stream)

London based R&B sensations FLO have just released their much anticipated debut album “Access All Areas”.

The album, highlights the group’s no-holds-barred approach to music and life as the album delves deep into themes of love, sensuality, sisterhood and navigating life/industry as three young Black women.

Reflected in the intro narrated by Cynthia Erivo, FLO’s debut album is a bold statement that cements their arrival with unapologetic confidence. Executive produced by MNEK, the 16-track album effortlessly blends rich tones of R&B and soul with pitched up original samples and futuristic production to create a sound that is both nostalgic and forward thinking. With contagious hooks, tight harmonies and candid, relatable lyricism, Access All Areas offers listeners an intimate glimpse into their experiences.

Speaking about their debut album, FLO said:

“We cannot wait for our fans to finally be able to hear it. We’ve poured our hearts into this album and are immensely proud of the quality, sound, lyricism and storytelling we’ve created. We’re so grateful to all of the collaborators on the album and know the heights it’s going to take us to! We hope everyone loves it as much as we do!”

Get into the debut album from one of the R&B genres current breakout stars!