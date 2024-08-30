FLO Releases New Single “Bending My Rules”

Rising R&B sensations FLO have just shared their brand new single called “Bending My Rules”.

The song is set to be included on the group’s much anticipated debut album “Access All Areas” which will release on November 15th, 2024 via Island Records.

“Bending My Rules” showcases a softer, more vulnerable side of FLO, as they explore a romantic connection that pushes them to break their own boundaries. The group add about the song:

“Bending My Rules is such a captivating song and a softer side of FLO. It shows our vulnerability and it speaks to our current relationships with our boyfriends. It’s hard to be a baddie and a lover girl, but sometimes you just have to Bend Your Rules.”

FLO’s debut album is a bold statement that cements their arrival with unapologetic confidence. Executive produced by MNEK, the album effortlessly blends rich tones of R&B and soul with pitched up original samples and futuristic production to create a sound that is both nostalgic and forward thinking. Speaking about their debut album FLO said:

“Access All Areas is a labour of love. To us it represents our growth and dedication to making girl group history, to making a project we are truly proud to call our debut album.”

“Access All Areas” marks FLO’s first project since 2023’s surprise fan EP ‘3 of Us’ and 2022’s debut EP “The Lead”.

Next month, FLO will also join Kehlani as a support act on her upcoming Crash World Tour.