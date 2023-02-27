Former Death Row R&B Artist Danny Boy Releases Debut Album “Black Heart” (Stream)

R&B singer Danny Boy has finally released his debut album “Black Heart”. His smooth voice can be heard on some of the memorable songs from the 90’s including 2Pac’s “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” as well as “Picture Me Rolling”. Unfortunately Danny Boy never got an opportunity to release his music while with the label.

The new project “Black Heart” features the lead single “This Song” which is currently climbing the R&B charts. We interviewed him last year to talk about the creation of the song as well as this project: