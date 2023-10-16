Gaidaa Releases New Single “Something True”

Emerging artist Gaidaa showcases her velvety smooth vocals and introspective lyricism on the brand new single “Something True”.

The Dutch-Sudanese R&B/Soul luminary and independent singer-songwriter has emerged as a trailblazer. “Something True” is a minor-key sultry R&B track that explores the transformative power of self-discovery and the embracement of authenticity in life. She shares about the song:

“‘Something True’ is about indulging and leaning into all that is the human experience. All of the ugly, all of the beautiful, all of the gut wrenching and all the tears of joy. When looking back at my own life now, I’m filled with gratitude and peace knowing I’ve laughed, cried, shared endless love and memories, and let life happen (though not much of a choice). The intangible that makes us yearn and cry and love and laugh is the most precious thing there is. ‘Something True’ is my reminder to myself to never stop living wholly.”

On the heels of the release of the song, Gaidaa is also kicking off her first North American headlining tour. It’s called “MADE IT OUT OF MY ROOM TOUR!” and makes stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Toronto and Chicago before taking her to Europe in the UK.