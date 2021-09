Gary “Lil G” Jenkins, better known known as the lead singer of the R&B group Silk is back with smooth single “That’s My Baby”. The song showcases the powerful vocals that we’re used to hearing from Lil G on songs like “Freak Me” and “Meet In My Bedroom”.

Along with touring with his group Silk, Lil G is currently working on a solo album of his own. Silk released their latest album “Quiet Storm” back in 2016 which included the single “Love 4 U 2 Like Me”.

Check out the new single from Lil G now!